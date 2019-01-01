Francisca Ordega: Super Falcons star scores as Shanghai return to winning ways

The Nigeria forward found the back of the net as her side bounced back to winning ways on Sunday

Francisca Ordega was on target in Shanghai's 3-1 win against Guangdong in a Chinese Women's contest on Sunday.

Last week at the Jiading Stadium, Shanghai saw their title hopes dashed after a 1-1 draw against Henan Huishang.

Having failed to celebrate a win in three consecutive games, they were seeking to bounce back to winning ways against their hosts at the Wutaishan County Stadium.

Article continues below

The international scored her sixth goal of the season after goals from Zhao Yingying and Zhang Xin ensured they outscored Guangdong despite Li Ying's effort.

#CWSL | Guangdong Meizhou Huijun 1-3 Shanghai Shengli



The visitors are back to winning days after three consecutive draws thanks to Zhao Yingying, @OrdegaF and Zhang Xin strikes. Li Ying scored for the hosts. pic.twitter.com/EydatiGftb — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 15, 2019

The victory means Shanghai have accrued 25 points from 12 games to remain in the second position - 11 points behind leaders Jiangsu Suning.

Ordega will be hoping for a winning end when Shanghai welcome Wuhan to the Jiading Stadium for their final game of the season next Sunday.