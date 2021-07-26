Francis: Nordsjaelland midfielder reacts to disappointing post-Kamaldeen start in Superliga

The Ghanaian youngster shares his thoughts on their early season struggles in the Danish championship

Nordsjaelland midfielder Francis Abu believes the club will come good despite their disappointing start to the Danish Superliga season.

In the absence of talisman Kamaldeen Sulemana who has left for French fold Rennes, the Wild Tigers are struggling to find their rhythm this term, having gone without a win in their opening two games.

FCN opened the campaign with a disappointing home defeat to Viborg before being held to a draw, once again at home, by AGF on Sunday.

"I'm pretty sure the three points will probably come. The match against Viborg was not our best, but we had a much better expression yesterday against AGF, where you could see that we have raised our level," Francis told his club's official website.

On the opening day of the season, Nordsjaelland lost 2-1 at Farum. On Sunday, they did raise their game further up to force a 0-0 stalemate.

"I actually think we deserved to win [on Sunday]. We had the ball the most. Unfortunately, we did not manage to get it in the box.

"We fought really hard yesterday, controlled the ball and did our best, but it was not quite enough. We should have created more great chances. I think you could see that we have improved."

Last season, Francis, who joined FCN from feeder Ghanaian club Right to Dream Academy, was deployed in more attacking positions, particularly on the flanks or as a supporting striker.

This term, he has featured in all two matches so far in a deeper midfielder role.

"I feel really comfortable in midfield. I also played it in the training matches up to the season where I had three good matches," said the 20-year-old.

"At the Right to Dream Academy, I actually played centrally before I came to Farum.

"Then I have tried to develop myself by playing other positions, which shows one of the strengths of FC Nordsjaelland.

"I'm just glad I can help the team as best I can. We have been looking forward to starting the season and I feel we are in a great place."

Francis and FCN will be eyeing their first win of the campaign when they play as guests of Sonderjyske in their next match.