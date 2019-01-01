Fran Gonzalez brace helps Mohun Bagan edge past Gokulam Kerala

Gokulam Kerala's attacking duo of Henry Kisekka and Marcus Joseph were well contained...

earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday evening.

Fran Gonzalez (24', 48') continued his scoring streak as the Spaniard found the net twice to hand his team a morale-boosting win before the Kolkata derby. While Marcus Joseph scored the only goal for the visitors from a penalty kick.

Mohun Bagan made a single alteration to the line-up that won 4-0 against TRAU. SK Sahil started the match replacing an injured Alexander Romario Jesuraj.

The hosts started the match on the ascendancy with Joseba Beitia controlling proceedings from the centre of the park. Meanwhile, Nongdamba Naorem and Julen Colinas injected pace on the left and right flanks respectively.

Kibu Vicuna's men were knocking on Gokulam's goal and it was a matter of when and not if, whether his side would score.

In the 22nd minute, Colinas pierced Gokulam's defense with a through ball for VP Suhair but Jestin George impeded the striker by pulling him down inside the box. Much to the surprise of the Bagan faithful, referee Crystal John chose to carry on with the game without awarding a penalty.

Minutes later, Ashutosh Mehta was tripped inside the box by goalkeeper Ubaid CK and this time John was convinced enough to point to the spot.

Fran Gonzalez stepped up and converted the spot-kick by sending Ubaid in the wrong direction in the 24th minute.

Tempers flared in the middle when Mehta chose to clutch his face and go down after a scuffle with Naocha Singh. The Manipuri defender was cautioned, but Mehta also lost his cool at the other end and went into the books while protesting for a foul against Suhair.

Against the run of play, Gokulam earned a penalty in the dying embers of the first half. Cyrus' half-hearted clearance fell for Marcus who slid in a pass towards Malemnganba Meetei. Colinas tracked back but in a bid to stop the winger he clipped his heels just inside the penalty box.

The Malabarians drew level through their goal machine Marcus as he fired home from 12 yards.

But Mohun Bagan restored their lead within three minutes of resumption when Gonzalez scored his second of the night after latching onto an inch-perfect delivery from Beitia from the flag-kick.

Mohun Bagan were dominating proceedings till the hour-mark but after Colinas was subbed off, Santiago Valera's men slowly started to claw their way back into the match.

In the 68th minute, Salah's shot from a tight angle flew over the crossbar much to the relief of Bagan keeper Sankar Roy. Next, it was Marcus whose shot flew inches wide off the mark after the Trinidadian got a sight of goal after dribbling past two Bagan defenders.

Gokulam continued to press for the equalizer and Marcus was once again in the thick of things. He rifled a shot at goal which forced a flying save from Roy under the sticks. The loose ball struck the post before it was eventually cleared by Fran Morante.

But things turned a little sour for Bagan skipper Gurjinder Kumar after he was awarded a second yellow card late into injury time.

With this Bagan move to the second spot with seven points from four matches. They will return to action next Sunday against arch-rivals .

