Fowler 'can't see' Man United denying City

The Liverpool great said it was hard to see the Red Devils turning their form around against rivals

Former star Robbie Fowler cannot see denying City in their derby clash in their current form, but the the Reds great is hopeful his former rivals can make an impact in the title race on Wedndesday .

Liverpool are hoping for a favour from their rivals, with Jurgen Klopp's men two points clear atop the Premier League but with holding a game in hand.

United go into Wednesday's derby at Old Trafford on the back of six losses in their past eight games, including a 4-0 thrashing at .

Fowler, appointed coach of A-League club Brisbane Roar on Tuesday, said it was hard to see United turning their form around and giving Liverpool the favour they need to take control of the title race.

"I think obviously everyone knows my allegiances are massively with Liverpool and I think if we're being totally honest it's going to be tough for them because you feel as though Manchester City can beat anyone on their day," he told a news conference.

"They've got four games to play and obviously they're four winnable games.

"So, to use a little bit of mind management if you like, I think Manchester United need to pull off a big favour for Liverpool.

"I think the way they're playing at the minute, you can't see it happening, but stranger things have happened."

Article continues below

United are chasing a qualification place, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men three points adrift of fourth-placed ahead of the derby.

Liverpool close the season with matches against Huddersfield, Newcastle and while a Champions League battle with also looms large.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will face , Leicester and after taking on the Red Devils while also competing in an final against .