The former Super Eagles midfielder is yet to find a new club since he left Dutch club Fortuna Sittard in 2018

Former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh wants to revive his managerial career with a coaching job in Belgium that will bring him closer to his family.

His last stint in the dug-out was three years ago when he managed Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch second-tier division and he played a role in their promotion to the Eredivisie in the 2017-18 season, but he did not end the campaign with the team.

The former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund star was suspended by Fortuna on February 14, 2018.

I confirm: Due to my refusal to participate in Illegal activities at Fortuna sittard & violate the Law,i have been Suspended from my duties as Coach by the Foreign Owners of Fortuna.Unfortunate for the lovely fans, my players & our hard fought phenomenal positioning for Promotion — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) February 14, 2018

After the long absence from a new adventure, Oliseh disclosed his readiness to consider offers from clubs abroad and he will prioritise the opportunity to work in Belgium because of his family.

"The desire to work in Belgium is a personal one because I would love to be close to my family," Oliseh told BBC Sport Africa.

"Being around my family is a top priority, but professionally if something does come up abroad it would be something that I would consider.

"A consideration with a club abroad that permits for conversation about splitting time between Belgium and my work base is quite welcome."

Oliseh who played for Nigeria between 1993 and 2002 with 54 appearances and two goals to his name, had a brief spell as the Super Eagles coach in 2015.

The 46-year-old resigned from duty in 2016 due to contract violations and unpaid wages after Nigeria failed to make it past the group stage of the 2016 African Nations Championship in Rwanda.