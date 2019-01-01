Former Mohun Bagan secretary Anjan Mitra passes away aged 73

The former administrator breathed his last in the wee hours of November 8 at a private hospital in Kolkata...

Anjan Mitra, former secretary, expired at the age of 73 on November 8 around 3:10 a.m. in the morning. He is survived by wife Sujata Mitra and daughter Sohini Mitra Choubey.

He was associated with Mohun Bagan as an administrator for over 23 years. In 1995, he started his journey as a financial secretary and later went on to hold the post of secretary.

During his secretarial regime, Mohun Bagan won major domestic accolades including the , Federation Cup and the National Football League (NFL).

In 2018, he withdrew his candidature for the post of general secretary as he was set to lock horns against long-time friend and current secretary Swapan Sadhan Bose. His deteriorating health conditions prevented him from regularly visiting the club premises.

Mohun Bagan's practice was called off on Friday morning to allow the players and officials to visit his residence at Tangra and pay their last homage.

His mortal remains will be brought at the club tent at 12:00 p.m. before proceeding to Keoratala Burning Ghat.