'Something I want to prove' - Former Ireland star James McClean calls out reality TV star Joey Essex for Misfits boxing bout

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Former Republic of Ireland and Wrexham captain James McClean has expressed a desire to step into the boxing ring following his recent departure from hometown club Derry City. The combative 37-year-old winger has set his sights on fighting British television personality Joey Essex under the Misfits crossover promotion banner.

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Free agent eyes ring debut

McClean became an unattached player on Wednesday after terminating his contract with Derry by mutual consent just months after rejoining the club in January. Although the centurion international has not officially retired from football, his next competitive outing could see him trade his boots for boxing gloves. Having incorporated boxing into his daily fitness regime for years, the veteran wants to test himself in the crossover circuit.

Autobiography launch sparks crossover challenge

Best known for his uncompromising style during Premier League spells with Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion, the lifelong boxing enthusiast has spent years hitting pads, heavy bags and sparring to maintain his physical and mental sharpness. However, with his 38th birthday approaching, building a traditional professional record from the ground up is out of the question, making the lucrative Misfits scene and a clash with Essex an appealing target.

Speaking to Reuters following the release of his autobiography, 'The Walls', McClean explained: "Sparring is great, pads are great, bags are great, but there's only one way to find out (how good I am), and that's stepping in the ring. Boxing's new to me, so of course there's something I want to prove for myself because it's not something that I've excelled at before ... if that is what's next then, obviously, it's exciting.

“I'm almost 38 soon so for me to start a professional boxing career and go down that route, starting from scratch, it's just not plausible, given my age and having to do that. It (influencer boxing) gives you the opportunity to fight people who aren't pro boxers and they make a decent earning on a couple of fights that probably most professional fighters never make throughout their whole career."

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Wrexham spell leaves lasting memories

Before returning to Northern Ireland at the start of the year, McClean grew accustomed to the celebrity spotlight during his time at Wrexham under Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Serving as club captain, he featured prominently in the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary series while helping the Welsh side secure back-to-back promotions into the Championship.

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Reflecting on his affinity for the Racecourse Ground outfit and his newfound freedom after leaving Derry, McClean added: "If I never kick a ball again, that's where I'll see the ending of my football career. And what a way to go - I'm from Derry but I actually see that club, because of the bond that we had, as kind of my adopted home, it's unbelievable.

"I'm happy now in the last 24 hours because I'm a free man, and for the first time in 20 years, I'm excited about what's next because I can decide what I want to do, and I'm not tied to football or anything else."

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Ring walk could arrive soon

Now unattached from club commitments for the first time in two decades, McClean is free to enter formal negotiations with Misfits organisers over a potential showdown with Essex. Stepping between the ropes would allow the 100-cap international to channel his famous competitive streak into a completely different discipline. Whether he returns to the pitch or commits fully to combat sports, a decision on his next move is expected shortly.