Former Fenerbahce star Emmnanuel Emenike hints at Turkey return

The former Super Eagles attacker is yet to play a competitive match since 2017

Former star Emmanuel Emenike has hinted that he could return to football soon after missing his experience in .

The 31-year-old was last involved played in a competitive game back when his former team bowed to Panathinaikos during a Greek top-flight encounter back in October 2017.

His struggles in the Greek , after making just two starts in the first -half of the 2017-18 season, saw him move to the Spanish LaLiga to team up with Las Palmas.

Following his switch to the Estadio Gran Canaria last January, the Emenike failed to make an impact and did not play a single minute of football in before the expiry of his six-month loan at the end of the campaign.

After a lengthy absence from the round leather game, the ex- and forward has disclosed that he will be back ‘stronger' although he has little time left before calling time on his playing career.

“I miss Turkey and football so much. I'll be back stronger. Little time left. Sincerely,” Emenike wrote on Instagram.

During his two stints at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Emenike won the Turkish Super League and Turkish Super Cup with a tally of 25 goals in 83 matches for the Yellow Canaries.