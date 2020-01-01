Former FA chairman Clarke quits FIFA vice-president post after comments on race, sexuality & gender

The 63-year-old has decided to step down from his role as part of world football's governing body following a telephone conversation on Thursday

Greg Clarke has resigned from his role as a vice-president of FIFA a matter of days after stepping down as chairman of the English Football Association.

The 63-year-old quit his post with the FA after sparking controversy with a series of “staggering” comments in a parliamentary meeting.

Clarke referred to "high-profile coloured footballers", said more South Asians than Afro-Caribbeans work in the FA’s IT department because they have "different career interests", referred to gay players as making a "life choice" and claimed young female goalkeepers do not like having balls hit hard at them.

Kick It Out chairman Sanjay Bhandari criticised Clarke for his use of what he called "lazy racist stereotypes" and "casual sexism", saying the comments were "staggering" from a man in the chairman’s position.

A statement from the FA confirmed that sports lawyer Peter McCormick OBE will take over the role as interim chairman with immediate effect, with the search for a permanent replacement now underway.

FIFA are now also in the process of trying to fill a prominent role within their organisation.

That is because Clarke has decided to walk away from another high-profile position.

A statement from UEFA released on Thursday read: "Following a telephone call this morning between the UEFA President (Aleksander Ceferin) and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke’s proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from his position as a UEFA representative on the FIFA Council."

Clarke was the British vice-president of FIFA, having been elected into that role by the congress of European football nations.

He said of his actions after severing ties with the FA: "As a person who loves football and has given decades of service to our game, it is right that I put the interests of football first.

"2020 has been a challenging year and I have been actively considering standing down for some time to make way for a new Chair now our CEO transition is complete and excellent executive leadership under Mark Bullingham is established.

"My unacceptable words in front of Parliament were a disservice to our game and to those who watch, play, referee and administer it. This has crystallised my resolve to move on.

"I am deeply saddened that I have offended those diverse communities in football that I and others worked so hard to include.

"I would like to thank my friends and colleagues in the game for the wisdom and counsel they have shared over the years and resign from the FA with immediate effect."