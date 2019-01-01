Former Bidvest Wits attacker Papy Faty reportedly passes away after collapsing on pitch

The talented attacker, who had a heart condition, is said to have passed away in Swaziland

Former midfielder Papy Faty has reportedly died after collapsing while playing for his Swazi club Malanti Chiefs.

The 28-year-old attacker is said to have collapsed during a game between Chiefs and Green Mamba.

The Swazi Premier League match was played at the Killarney Stadium in Piggs Peak outside Swaziland's capital city, Mbabane.

It is said that Faty collapsed on the field 15 minutes into the match and he was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

Faty, who was a Burundi international, had a history of heart complications having collapsed during a friendly match while playing for Wits in Johannesburg in December 2015.

The former champions and Faty parted ways with concerns over the player's heart condition in September 2016.

However, Faty, who had joined Wits from Rwandan side APR in 2012, insisted that he would not retire from the game.



Since leaving Wits, the former Trabzonspor attacker has played for National First Division (NFD) side Real Kings in and Malanti Chiefs.

The Bujumbura-born player also helped Burundi qualify for the upcoming 2019 (Afcon) finals.

He was hoping to feature for Burundi in their maiden appearance at the continental tournament which will be hosted by .

