Former Barcelona striker Larsson leaves Helsingborgs over 'verbal abuse'

The Swedish side have confirmed their manager has departed after receiving continued abuse from fans

Henrik Larsson has left his role as manager of Helsingborgs over "verbal abuse", the Swedish club announced on Friday.

The former , and striker ends his second spell as the club's coach after a shock cup defeat to Oskarshamns.

A club statement confirmed Larsson, 47, opted to quit due to the ferocity of the criticism he has received.

"It is extremely sad that it should be this way," Helsingborgs chairman Krister Azelius said.

"We take a serious look at the verbal abuse and will get to the bottom of it.

"Everyone who works at Helsingborgs always does the best for the club. The job Henrik was given was to keep the team in the Allsvenskan.

"When he took over the team was in a relegation play-off spot and right now we are in 12th place with two points down to the relegation play-off place.

"Based on where we stand now, he has completed the assignment."

Larsson's first spell in charge of Helsingborgs, who he enjoyed two stints with as a player, ended in November 2016 following the club's relegation.

The former striker enjoyed a successful playing career winning domestic titles in , and , while also winning the European Golden Boot in 2001.

After hanging up the boots in 2013, Larsson's managerial career has struggled to hit the same heights with a low point coming after he oversaw Helsingborgs' relegation in 2016.

Following late defeat in a relegation play-off, both Larsson and his son Jordan were confronted by angry fans at the time.

"I didn’t see that they attacked Jordan but if I had, I would have gone in there towards him," Larsson said.

"I was not going to run from there. If they turn on me, they turn on me. I had been beaten."

Helsingborgs are now back competing in 's first division and currently sit 12th after 20 games with just four wins to their name.

With 10 league games remaining, the club are just two points shy of a relegation play-off spot and must now look to avoid the drop with a new manager at the helm.