Forbes ranks Simba's Dewji, Caf President Motsepe in annual world billionaires list

The two are among the most wealthy individuals in Africa who are currently engaged in football

Caf president Patrice Motsepe and Simba SC's bankroller Mohamed Dewji have been listed among the richest persons in Africa in the Forbes 35th annual World’s Billionaires' list.

New Caf chief Motsepe - who was elected unopposed to take the mantle from Ahmad Ahmad - ranks above Dewji as he is in position nine with a fortune worth $3 billion.

Dewji, a passionate football lover who is understood to have invested billions in Wekundu wa Msimbazi, is the only East African to have made it into the latest list.

Forbes has listed Dewji's fortunes as standing at $1.6 billion above Youssef Mansour of Egypt at $1.5 billion. Othman Benjeloun of Morocco with a fortune of $1.3 billion is 15th while South Africa's Michiel Le Roux stands in 16th position with wealth worth $1.2b.

Zimbabwe's Strive Masiyiwa and Yaseen Mansour of Egypt are 17th and 18th respectively with wealth worth $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion respectively.

Under Dewji, Simba have been able to sign key players assembled to pursue their Caf Champions League dream.

After faltering at the preliminary stage in the 2019/20 season, the investor pursued key players like Bernard Morrison, Joash Onyango, Perfect Chikwende, Taddeo Lwanga, Larry Bwalya, Chris Mugalu and Peter Muduhwa in an effort to strengthen the team.

Currently, Simba top Group A of the Champions League - with 13 points - after picking four wins and a draw and have not lost a single game.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have also made their targets in the Africa club's premier competition known. As they have already qualified for the quarter-finals, the Tanzanian giants are now targeting to reach the penultimate stage.

Apart from the continental targets, Simba have been dominant in the local front having been Mainland Premier League champions for the last three seasons. Indeed, they lifted the league title, the FA Cup and the Community Shield in the 2019/20 season.

Apart from the investment in the playing unit, the Msimbazi giants built a modern training ground in Bunju, Dar es Salaam.

When Dewji made a move to acquire the club's majority stake four years ago, he stated why there was a need to have the giants compete at a higher level in the country.

“Simba fans need to see their club winning top honours and it is important that we recruit top-quality players, hire outstanding coaches and if we set aside 4bn/- per season, we will certainly be an edge above our competitors - Young Africans and Azam FC," stated the investor then.

Article continues below

"I want to see Simba win the Caf Champions League title. Our club is not supposed to be where it is at the moment, running four seasons without winning the league title is unacceptable."

Since his takeover, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have not experienced financial difficulties as was the case before his arrival.

Currently, with three games in hand, they are standing second to archrivals Yanga in the Mainland Premier League chart.