Football Association 'reviewing all options' for FA Cup as lower tiers of non-league and women's football voided

Eight Premier League sides remain in competition for the trophy, though it has not been determined when matches will resume

The English Football Association has stated that is it “reviewing all options” with regards to finishing up both the men's and women's competitions this season, while confirming that several of the lower-tier leagues in the country have had their 2019-20 campaigns voided.

The quarter-finals of the FA Cup are an all-Premier League affair, with Leicester due to play , Newcastle to face , drawing and Norwich to go toe-to-toe with .

The swift spread of the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to those fixtures, however, and the FA released a statement on Thursday detailing their plans for seeing the competition completed.

It reads: “These are challenging circumstances for English football and all decisions taken are in the best interests of the game and in consultation across key stakeholders.

“Our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

“Today’s steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period, whilst considering the fairest method on how the sporting outcomes for the season will be decided with the integrity of the leagues in mind.

“With the 2019-20 FA Cup, Women’s FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase all at advanced stages, we are reviewing all options as we seek to complete these competitions whenever it is safe and appropriate to do so.

“Clubs involved are close to reaching a major final and for those clubs and supporters we will do all we can to keep the Wembley dream alive.

“In respect of The FA Youth Cup, The FA County Youth Cup, The FA Sunday Cup and The FA -League Cup, we are also seeking to complete these competitions if it is feasible to do so.

“We will also continue planning for FA competitions to take place for the 2020-21 season.”

In addition, decisions have been made regarding the National League System, with steps three through to seven seeing their results for the 2019-20 season expunged and thus no promotions or relegations will take place.

Steps one and two will continue to be looked at in order to determine the outcome of their respective campaigns as soon as possible.

Similar to the NLS, tiers three to seven in women's football have also been voided, with the FA adding: “We remain in consultation with the FA Women’s and FA Women’s Championship board and clubs regarding the most appropriate way to complete the current season, including for the FA Women’s Super League Academy.”