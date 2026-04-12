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Following the Koulibaly shock, Al-Hilal have been boosted by the return of two star players ahead of the clash with Al-Sadd

Al Hilal vs Al-Sadd
Al Hilal
Al-Sadd
AFC Champions League Elite
S. Inzaghi
N. Al Dawsari
K. Koulibaly
M. Kanno
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Italy
Senegal

The manager breathes a sigh of relief.

Al-Hilal have been boosted by the return of two key players ahead of Monday’s round-of-16 clash with Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League.

Their timely return gives coach Simone Inzaghi extra firepower for this must-win clash, as the defending champions aim to press on towards the later stages of the competition.

The “Leaders of Asia” are still missing several players, most notably Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who could sit out the rest of the competition because of a thigh haematoma.

Al-Hilal announced via their official X account that the duo joined Sunday’s full training session.

The Italian now has more midfield options, having highlighted the injury crisis in his last press conference.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Sadd crest
Al-Sadd
ALS
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