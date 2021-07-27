FKF Premier League leaders Tusker FC part ways with Sempala

The midfielder is intending to seek greener pastures after ending his association with the Brewers

Ugandan Hashim Sempala is a free agent after his contract with the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Tusker FC expired.

The 26-year-old has been part of the Brewers squad that qualified for the Caf Champions League next season. The midfielder, who has been captaining the Ruaraka-based charges, has also played a great role in ensuring the team's chances of winning the league this season are high.

What are Tusker saying?

"We would like to confirm that our captain Hashim Sempala is leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract," Tusker posted on their official portal.

"The midfielder said his final goodbyes to his teammates after Tuesday morning’s training session."

Leaving for greener pastures

The Brewers' chairman Daniel Aduda has revealed the midfielder opted to leave the team, and the club has decided to honour his request.

"We want to thank Hashim for his services and what he has offered to the club. We had a mutual conversation where he informed us of his intention to seek greener pastures after the expiry of his contract and as a club we respected his decision," the administrator said.

"He has served us diligently and we will forever be thankful for his work and contribution to the success of the club. He starred for us as we won the double in 2016 and we have many other fond memories of his time with us.

"We wish him all the best in his career and his endeavours as well,” concluded the club chairman."

Article continues below

Sempala had two spells with Tusker - he first joined them from the Ugandan Premier League side BUL FC in 2016. He had served the Ugandan side for one season.

He played for the Ruaraka charges for three years before ditching them for reigning league champions Gor Mahia in April 2019. However, he stayed at Gor Mahia for just four months before going back to the 11-time league champions.

However, his three-year contract with the club has now expired and it is not clear whether he will stay in the Kenyan top-tier or he will be looking for another team abroad.