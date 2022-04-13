Firmino joins historic Liverpool group with 20th career Champions League goal

Roberto Firmino became the fourth Liverpool player to score 20 goals in the Champions League when he struck twice on Wednesday in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica.

Firmino has joined Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Steven Gerrard as Reds players to reach that mark.

Liverpool drew 3-3 on Wednesday but defeated Benfica 6-4 on aggregate.

Firmino's goal milestone

20 - Roberto Firmino (20) has become the fourth @LFC player to score 20+ times for the club in the European Cup/Champions League, after Mohamed Salah (33), Sadio Mané (22) and Steven Gerrard (21). Dazzler. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2022 How did Firmino's goals come about? The forward first found the net in the 55th minute with a tap-in of a low Diogo Jota cross before volleying a Konstantinos Tsimikas free kick to effectively put away the tie.

