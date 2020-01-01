Firmino compares Liverpool's 2018-19 title failure to 'hitting the post'

The Brazilian forward saw the Reds miss out on the Premier League crown in 2019, but is looking to bring a 30-year wait for success to a close in 2020

“hit the post in the Premier League” last season, says Roberto Firmino, but are determined to find the back of the net and deliver a long-awaited title triumph in 2020.

The Reds fell one point short of getting over that line in 2018-19.

Despite suffering only one defeat through 38 games, and collecting 97 points, Jurgen Klopp’s side finished as runners-up behind domestic treble winners .

There has been no wallowing in misery at Anfield, with that setback having been quickly followed by glory.

UEFA Super Cup and Club World successes have followed this term, while a 14-point lead has been opened up at the English top-flight summit.

Nobody on the red half of Merseyside considers a coronation to be a formality, but Firmino admits there is a determination within Klopp’s ranks to deliver more major silverware.

The international striker told Premier League Productions: “Last year we hit the post in the Premier League, we were upset of course that we didn’t win.

“We have a chance this season, it’s in our hands. We need to keep it up, working hard, following this path with our heads in the right place and a winning mentality.

“We’ll take things game by game and keep this strong champions mentality up until the end and see where it takes us.

“Of course we’re more confident this season. We’ve been winning all our games, this increases our confidence game by game. We have to continue with this momentum.”

Liverpool have taken 20 wins from 21 Premier League games this season, making the best start to a campaign that Europe’s elite divisions have ever seen.

Firmino has been playing his part, despite being without a home goal since April, and remains an integral part of Klopp’s plans.

The South American is enjoying working with a German coach who has taken his game to even greater heights over recent years.

Firmino said of his boss: “I knew him from playing against Dortmund in .

“I was happy, of course, when I found out he was coming here, as he was German and I’d played there as well and I have a bit of the German mentality.

“He changed the club a lot generally, in every way, tactically, mentally. Today we are what we are, not just because of him but he’s responsible for a large portion of our transformation, so I’m really happy to be playing under him, he’s a great coach.”