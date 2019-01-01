FSDL announce U17 Women’s Tournament ahead of India's World Cup team selection

A four-team tournament will provide over 100 girls to showcase their talent ahead of the selection for the U-17 Women's World Cup ...

As the nation gears up for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Mrs Nita Ambani, Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and Reliance Foundation announced two initiatives to provide a boost to the growth of football in , especially among girls.

FSDL have announced a four-team Under-17 Women’s Tournament and a Children’s League ahead as the youngsters prepare for the World Cup next year. The league will be starting from the 2019-20 season.

The motive of the initiative is to provide a stage for the young girls to showcase their talents ahead of the selection for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in October 2020. Over 100 girls will be taking part in the tournament which will be organised under the aegis of FIFA.

The tournament will take place in mid-November and will be telecast live on Star Sports, Hotstar and Jio TV.

Secondly, the ISL Children’s League has been announced in an attempt to propel the growth of football in the country. This league will see over 38,000 children under different age brackets of six, eight, 10 and 12-year age groups across 12 states come under one umbrella in the next three years.

The first phase of the Children’s League will feature youngsters from West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, covering 15 districts, each having their own league.

The aim is to have over 38,000 children from 40 districts across 12 states participate in the Children’s League by 2021-22.

Mrs Nita Ambani spoke about her vision for the sport in this country.

“It’s my vision to introduce millions of children to multiple sports disciplines. Over the years, through the initiatives of ISL Club academies, Reliance Foundation Young Champs, and Reliance Foundation Youth Sports we have made significant progress in promoting football, identifying talent and providing a professional environment for young to showcase their skills. Over 9 million children’s have been impacted through our RF Youth Sports and RF Young Champs program,” she said.

“Hosting of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup in 2017 has ignited the interest amongst youngsters towards football and I am certain that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020 will further accelerate this journey. Through the two initiatives of Women’s U17 Tournament and Children’s Leagues, we sincerely hope to further popularise the sport in India."