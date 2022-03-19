FIFA sends first-aid kits and pledges $1m to aid humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

FIFA have sent a shipment of humanitarian supplies and pledged $1 million in funds to support Ukraine amid the nation's invasion by Russia.

As the crisis in Eastern Europe grows closer to the one-month mark, football's governing body has revealed that it has been providing aid.

That includes a hefty monetary sum to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF), which has been allocated to help those in need.

What has been said?

In a statement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino pledged the organisation's further support to Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis, stating that they would aim to do what they could alongside their domestic compatriots.

"In the face of this conflict, we want to do our part and support the people in Ukraine and the ones who have fled the war," he stated.

"The FIFA Foundation stands ready to provide some of the needed assistance by working in coordination with the football community in Ukraine and in the region."

What else has FIFA done?

Aside from offering aid, FIFA and UEFA have both imposed sanctions upon Russia and offered assurances to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

The former have been banned from competing in their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, effectively ending their chances of reaching the tournament four years on from hosting it, while the latter have been allowed to postpone their own playoff until the summer.

