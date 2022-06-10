FIFA ranking: USMNT vs Grenada - CONCACAF Nations League teams compared
The U.S. men's national team will play their opening game of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League as they host Grenada in a League A Group D game on Friday night. El Salvador is the third nation in this group.
The Yanks won the inaugural edition of the league as tournament hosts in 2019-20. In the current calendar year, the USMNT have endured a number of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification third round games from the CONCACAF region between January and March before a couple of friendlies in June where they beat Morocco 3-0 besides a goalless draw against Uruguay.
Grenada have already played two games against El Salvador wherein they lost 3-1 away and drew 2-2 at home to pick up a single point and they currently sit in at second in the group.
What is USMNT's FIFA Ranking?
Now ranked 15th in the world, the United States entered the top 10 in the FIFA men's ranking in August 2021 and topped the FIFA rankings in the CONCACAF region towards the end of 2021, but have since gone back sitting one below long-time leaders, Mexico.
Since taking over the USMNT in his first national team assignment in his coaching career, Gregg Berhalter led the Stars and Stripes to their first CONCACAF Nations League and seventh CONCACAF Gold Cup titles.
United States have been drawn alongside England, Iran and Wales for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year. It will be a 11th World Cup since finishing third - their best so far - in the inaugural World Cup in 1930.
What is Grenada's FIFA Ranking?
Grenada have dropped one spot in the FIFA world men's ranking from the previous calendar year and are currently ranked 170th in the table.
The Spice Boys, under Canadian and former Canada national team assistant and interim coach Michael Findlay, have also unwaveringly ranked 20th among CONCACAF teams since August 2021. For around a year before that, Grenada had a ranking of 159/160 in the world and 18/19 in the CONCACAF region.
The next FIFA ranking will be published on June 23, 2022.
Latest FIFA ranking (World)
Rank
Team
Pts
1
Brazil
1832.69
2
Belgium
1827
3
France
1789.85
4
Argentina
1765.13
5
England
1761.71
6
Italy
1723.31
7
Spain
1709.19
8
Portugal
1674.48
9
Mexico
1658.82
10
Netherlands
1658.66
15
United States
1633.72
170
Grenada
968.49
Latest FIFA ranking (CONCACAF)
CONCACAF rank
World rank
Team
1
9
Mexico
2
15
United States
3
31
Costa Rica
4
38
Canada
5
61
Panama
6
64
Jamaica
7
74
El Salvador
8
79
Curacao
9
82
Honduras
10
90
Haiti
20
170
Grenada
What are USMNT's recent fixture results?
Date
Type
Result
January 27, 2022
WCQ R3
United States 1-0 El Salvador
January 30, 2022
WCQ R3
Canada 2-0 United States
February 2, 2022
WCQ R3
United States 3-0 Honduras
March 24, 2022
WCQ R3
Mexico 0-0 United States
March 27, 2022
WCQ R3
United States 5-1 Panama
March 30, 2022
WCQ R3
Costa Rica 2-0 United States
June 1, 2022
Friendly
United States 3-0 Morocco
June 5, 2022
Friendly
United States 0-0 Uruguay