Fifa Normalisation Committee takes charge of Ivorian Football Federation

In the wake of the entanglement rocking Ivorian football, the world football body has set up a committee to take over the federation’s duties

The Federation of International Football Association (Fifa) has appointed a normalisation committee to run the affairs of the Ivorian Football Federation.

Fifa’s decision was taken as a result of the country’s inability to carry out an electoral process for a new Executive Committee in accordance with requirement valid to all Fifa member association.

According a statement made available by the football governing body, the team will consist of members designated jointly by Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and they will serve as an electoral committee and none of its members will be eligible for the positions to be filled during the elections.

“The Bureau of the Fifa Council has decided to appoint a normalisation committee for FIF pursuant to art. 8 par. 2 of the Fifa Statutes,” the statement read.

“This decision is the result of the failure of the country’s football governing bodies to carry out an electoral process for a new Executive Committee in accordance with the statutory and regulatory requirements applicable to all Fifa member associations.

“After several months of engaging with FIF, the failure was attributed to inherent weaknesses in the association’s governance structures and processes, including contradictions in the FIF Statutes and Electoral Code that have yet to be resolved, and which significantly impacted the flawed electoral process conducted. It was further taken into account the fact that the mandate of the executive had already ended.”

The mandate of the normalisation will expire on 31 December 2021.

FIF’s election campaign was brought to a stop in August after Didier Drogba’s bid was rejected as he only received the official support of two of a required four Ivorian clubs. The Cote d’Ivoire and great was standing against Idriss Diallo and president of the league Sory Diabate.

Drogba, 42, played for the West African nation between 2002 and 2014 before calling time on his international career. He is the country’s all-time top scorer with 65 goals after 105 games, the country’s third-highest tally of international appearances after Didier Zokora (123) and Kolo Toure (120).

Also, he featured at five tournaments (2006, 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2013) and three World Cups (2006, 2010 and 2014).