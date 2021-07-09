eSports

FIFA 22 cover star: Mbappe confirmed as PSG star continues as face of EA Sports game

Ryan Tolmich
Last Updated
EA Sports
The Frenchman will be on the cover once again after previously serving as the face of the game's most recent release

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will once again serve as the cover athlete for the latest iteration of EA Sports' FIFA series.

Mbappe will be on the cover of FIFA 22 when the game is released later this year, having previously been on the cover of FIFA 21.

His selection makes him the first player to repeat as a cover athlete since Cristiano Ronaldo, who fronted both FIFA 18 and 19.

Editors' Picks

More to come...