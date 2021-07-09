FIFA 22 cover star: Mbappe confirmed as PSG star continues as face of EA Sports game
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will once again serve as the cover athlete for the latest iteration of EA Sports' FIFA series.
Mbappe will be on the cover of FIFA 22 when the game is released later this year, having previously been on the cover of FIFA 21.
His selection makes him the first player to repeat as a cover athlete since Cristiano Ronaldo, who fronted both FIFA 18 and 19.
More to come...