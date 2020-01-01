FIFA 21 tackling ratings: Who are the best-rated players on the game?

Winning the ball back off your opponent in the video game is an art form and these players will help you achieve that

star Virgil van Dijk has earned the honour of being the best standing tackler in the FIFA 21 video game.

The international is known for being difficult to dribble past and it's no exception in the game, with his 93 standing tackle rating a whopping three points more than any other player.

Van Dijk leads the trio of players with a standing tackle statistic of 90 that features 's N'Golo Kante, ' Giorgio Chiellini and 's Idrissa Gueye.

When it comes to sliding tackles in FIFA 21, three players are ranked first with a score of 90, including Real captain Sergio Ramos, full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and playmaker Radja Nainggolan.

Best standing tacklers in FIFA 21

Player Club Position Overall rating Standing Tackle rating Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 90 93 N'Golo Kante Chelsea CDM 88 90 Giorgio Chiellini Juventus CB 87 90 Idrissa Gueye PSG CDM 84 90 Kalidou Koulibaly CB 88 89 Aymeric Laporte CB 87 89 Toby Alderweireld CB 85 89 Wilfred Ndidi CDM 84 89 Sergio Ramos CB 89 88 Casemiro Real Madrid CDM 89 88 Mats Hummels CB 86 88 Niklas Sule CB 84 88 Allan CM 83 88 Fabinho Liverpool CDM 87 87 Raphael Varane Real Madrid CB 86 87 Marquinhos PSG CB 85 87 Milan Skriniar Inter CB 85 87 Stefan de Vrij Inter CB 84 87 Jose Gimenez Atletico Madrid CB 84 87 Jerome Boateng Bayern Munich CB 82 87

Best sliding tacklers in FIFA 21