FIFA 21

FIFA 21 goalkeepers: Who are the best-rated GK players on the game?

Josh Thomas
Last updated
Comments()
Ter Stegen/Oblak/Alisson split
Getty
EA Sports has revealed the upcoming game's best shot-stoppers and there's not much separating those at the top

While now sometimes powerless to stop a perfectly timed finish in recent FIFA games, a strong goalkeeper remains a huge asset to any side. 

Ahead of FIFA 21's release, EA Sports has released the ratings for the best 20 shot-stoppers in the upcoming game with Atletico Madrid's number one Jan Oblak coming out on top. 

The Slovenia international is only just heading into his prime at 27 years of age but has been a consistent performed for Diego Simeone's side in both La Liga and European competitions. 

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Oblak's one weakness in FIFA 21 is a kicking rating of 78, but 92-rated handling and 90-rated reflexes more than make up for any shortcomings with his boots.

    Liverpool's Alisson has taken out second spot this year with his saves helping guide the Reds to the Premier League title across the 2019-20 season.

    Marc-Andre ter Stegen then rounds out the podium, with the Barcelona shot-stopper one of the most well-rounded keepers in the game. 

    The Premier League has seven representatives in the top 20 this year with Wolves' Rui Patricio the surprise packet and boasting an overall rating of 84.

    Article continues below

    Other lesser known names that could be worth scouting out on FIFA 21 include RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi and Torino's Salvatore Sirigu.

    AC Milan prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma remains the best young goalkeeper in the game and is an ideal long-term signing for any side. 

    Best goalkeepers on FIFA 21

    Player Club Overall rating Handling
    Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid 91 92
    Alisson Liverpool 90 88
    Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona 90 85
    Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 89 89
    Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 89 87
    Ederson Manchester City 88 82
    Samir Handanovic Inter 88 85
    Keylor Navas Paris Saint-Germain 87 81
    Hugo Lloris Tottenham 87 82
    Wojciech Szczesny Juventus 87 82
    David De Gea Manchester United 86 81
    Yann Sommer Borussia Monchengladbach 86 86
    Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan 85 81
    Bernd Leno Arsenal 85 83
    Peter Gulacsi RB Leipzig 85 85
    Roman Burki Borussia Dortmund 84 82
    Kasper Schmeichel Leicester City 84 77
    Rui Patricio Wolverhampton Wanderers 84 80
    Andre Onana Ajax 84 80
    Salvatore Sirigu Torino 84 80

    Close