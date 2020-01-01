FIFA 20

FIFA 20 Winter Upgrades: When will the ratings refresh happen and which players will be upgraded?

In addition to January transfer updates, EA Sports is also increasing the ratings of many of this season's top performers in February

At the start of the season, every player was given a unique rating in FIFA 20 based on their recent form.

As the 2019-20 campaign progressed, it was clear that some players had been underrated, while others have had a breakout season making their initial rating redundant.

In order to make sure each player in the FIFA 20 database is properly rated, EA Sports update player ratings throughout the season in the live database for online seasons.

FIFA Ultimate Team does not have dynamic ratings like this, but each February, a Ratings Refresh takes place, where upgraded cards are released into packs.

When are the winter upgrades happening?

During the January transfer window, EA Sports will release new versions of players at their new clubs. This takes place throughout the month of January and into February once all the deals are completed.

The Ratings Refresh takes place once the transfer window is closed and usually kicks off in mid-February.

In FIFA 19, the first batch of winter upgrades was released on Friday, February 15, 2019. As a result, it is predicted that the FIFA 20 winter upgrades will begin on Friday, February 14, 2020.

As well as ratings increases, some players may also receive boosts to their weak foot and skill stats, while other players may benefit from position changes to reflect their real-life positions. Raheem Sterling is likely to receive a position change from his original right-wing spot to left-wing in the Ratings Refresh.

The ratings refresh usually occurs in batches, with each of Europe's top five leagues released separately as well as another update for players from the rest of the world.

Which players will receive upgrades?

The latest live database for Career Mode and Online Seasons is a good indicator for which players will receive upgrades during the Ratings Refresh.

The following players have all been upgraded in the live database, so there is a very good chance they will receive a boost in FIFA Ultimate Team in February.

Player Club Old Rating Upgraded Rating
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 89 90
Sadio Mane Liverpool 88 89
Raheem Sterling Man City 88 89
Karim Benzema Real Madrid 87 88
Casemiro Real Madrid 87 88
Roberto Firmino Liverpool 86 87
Angel Di Maria PSG 86 87
Clement Lenglet Barcelona 85 86
Raphael Varane Real Madrid 85 86
Andrew Robertson Liverpool 85 86
Mauro Icardi PSG 85 86
Hakim Ziyech Ajax 85 86
Arthur Barcelona 84 85
Pizzi Benfica 84 85
Timo Werner RB Leipzig 83 84
Lucas Moura Spurs 83 84
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 83 84
Idrissa Gueye PSG 83 84
Jamie Vardy Leicester 82 84
Ricardo Pereira Leicester 82 84
Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid 82 83
Quincy Promes Ajax 82 83
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 81 82
Marcel Sabitzer RB Leipzig 81 82
Dimitri Payet Marseille 81 82
Lautaro Martinez Inter 81 82
Marcos Acuna Sporting CP 81 82
Ruben Dias Benfica 80 82
Moussa Dembele Lyon 80 81
Chris Smalling Roma 80 81
Raul Jimenez Wolves 80 81
Mario Hermoso Atletico Madrid 80 81
Juan Bernat PSG 80 81
Moussa Marega Porto 80 81
James Maddison Leicester 79 81
Richarlison Everton 79 80
Fabian Schar Newcastle 79 80
Achraf Hakimi Borussia Dortmund 79 80
Agustin Marchesin Portp 78 80
Jordan Veretout Roma 78 79
Renan Lodi Atletico Madrid 77 79
Marcus Thuram Borussia Monchengladbach 75 79
Scott McTominay Man Utd 77 78
Dayot Upamecano RB Leipzig 77 78
Reguilon Atletico Madrid 77 78
Luiz Felipe Lazio 77 78
Patrick Herrmann Borussia Monchengladbach 77 78
Konrad Laimer RB Leipzig 77 78
Stefano Sensi Inter 77 78
Tammy Abraham Chelsea 76 78
Amine Harit Schalke 76 78
Caglar Soyuncu Leicester 74 78
Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 73 78
Kieran Tierney Arsenal 76 77
Rodrygo Real Madrid 76 77
Phil Foden Man City 76 77
Goncalo Paciencia Eintracht Frankfurt 76 77
Theo Hernandez AC Milan 76 77
Gianluca Mancini Roma 76 77
Franco Cervi Benfica 76 77
Mason Mount Chelsea 75 77
John McGinn Aston Villa 75 77
Matteo Guendouzi Arsenal 75 77
Islam Slimani Monaco 74 77
Paulo Gazzaniga Spurs 75 76
Alexander Nubel Schalke 75 76
Jetro Willems Newcastle 75 76
Suat Serdar Schalke 75 76
Takumi Minamoto Liverpool 75 76
Dodi Lukebakio Hertha BSC 75 76
Bouna Sarr Marseille 75 76
Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen 74 76
Enda Stevens Sheff Utd 74 76
Emiliano Buendia Norwich 74 76
John Egan Sheff Utd 74 76
Tim Krul Norwich 73 76
Fiyako Tomori Chelsea 72 76
Daniel James Man Utd 72 76
Adama Traore Wolves 74 75
Philip Billing Bournemouth 74 75
Moussa Djenepo Southampton 74 75
Djibril Sow Eintracht Frankfurt 74 75
Diego Rico Bournemouth 74 75
Jack O'Connell Sheff Utd 74 75
Giovanni Di Lorenzo Napoli 73 75
Hwang Hee Chan Red Bull Salzburg 71 75
Daichi Kamada Eintracht Frankfurt 73 74
Lys Mousset Sheff Utd 71 74
Mohamed Ihattaren PSV 68 74
Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 72 73
Cody Gakpo PSV 72 73
Dan Burn Brighton 71 73
Laszlo Benes Borussia Monchengladbach 70 73
Carles Perez Barcelona 67 73
Ruben Vinagre Wolves 70 72
Aaron Ramsdale Bournemouth 68 72
Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 68 72
Todd Cantwell Norwich 68 72
Mason Greenwood Man Utd 67 70
John Lundstram Sheff Utd 67 70
Aaron Connolly Brighton 64 65

Will my current players be upgraded?

Only special versions of players in your club are eligible for an upgrade. Regular gold, silver or bronze cards will not be automatically upgraded.

If a player's new rating exceeds or equals the rating of their special versions (Team of the Week, Team of the Group Stage, etc.), then these special cards will receive an automatic boost.

For example, Sadio Mane's initial card had an 88 rating, but he is now rated 89 in the live FIFA database. A new 89-rated basic version will be added to packs in February, but anyone who has the original 88-rated version will not receive an upgrade. His 89- and 90-rated Team of the Week in-form cards will both get +1 overall, while his Player of the Month card should also be boosted from 91 to 92.

All new players found in packs will be upgraded but the lower-rated original cards will still be available to be bought and sold on the transfer market.

