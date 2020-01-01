FIFA 20 Team of the Year: Highest-rated players on Xbox One, PS4 & Ultimate Team explained

The biggest event in the FIFA 20 calendar has arrived with the launch of Team of the Year

The start of January is a really exciting time for football fans as transfer windows open across the globe. It's also one of the most anticipated months for fans of FIFA 20 as the annual Team of the Year is released in FIFA Ultimate Team.

In the past, this was tied to the FIFA World XI, but now it is decided by a fan vote from the FIFA community. The most popular 11 players will then make up a special Team of the Year squad, which will include the highest-rated players in the game.

These players will remain the highest-rated players, even after Team of the Season squads are released at in May and June.

FIFA 20 Team of the Year begins on Monday, January 6, 2020 and will last the entire week.

During the week, various batches of players will be released in position groups e.g. attackers, midfielders, defenders and goalkeeper.

These specific position groups will be in packs for two days before being replaced by a new group e.g. in , attackers were released on Monday and then replaced by midfielders on Wednesday.

On Friday, January 10, 2020, all 11 Team of the Year players will be available in packs for the duration of the weekend.

In December, EA Sports released the 55 nominees for the FIFA 20 Team of the Year. The 11 final players will be comprised of players from this list.

Goalkeepers:

Alisson ( ) – 89

Ederson ( ) – 88

Jan Oblak ( ) – 91

Andre Onana ( ) – 82

Marc-Andre ter Stegen ( ) – 90

Defenders:

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) – LB, 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – RB, 83

Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) – CB, 86

Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) – CB, 85

Mats Hummels ( ) – CB, 87

Joshua Kimmich ( ) – RB, 86

Kalidou Koulibaly ( ) – CB, 89

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) – CB, 87

Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) – CB, 85

Marquinhos ( ) – CB, 86

Sergio Ramos ( ) – CB, 89

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – LB, 85

Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio) – LB, 85

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain) – CB, 87

Milan Skriniar ( ) – CB, 86

Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax) – LB, 82

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – CB, 90

Jan Vertonghen (Spurs) – CB, 87

Midfielders:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – CAM, 91

Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio) – CAM, 88

Christian Eriksen (Spurs) – CAM, 88

Fabinho (Liverpool) – CDM, 85

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) – CAM, 84

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – CDM, 83

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) – CM, 85

N’Golo Kante ( ) – CDM, 89

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – CM, 90

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) – CAM, 88

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) – RM, 84

David Silva (Manchester City) – CAM, 88

Dusan Tadic (Ajax) – CAM, 84

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) – CM, 86

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) – CM, 84

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – CAM, 85

Attackers:

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – ST, 89

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ( ) – ST, 88

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – CF, 87

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – CF, 86

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – LW, 91

Harry Kane (Spurs) – ST, 91

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – ST, 89

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – LW, 88

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – ST, 89

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – RW, 94

Neymar Jr (Paris Saint-Germain) – LW, 92

Cristiano Ronaldo (Piemonte Calcio) – ST, 93

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – RW, 90

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – RW, 87

Heung-min Son (Spurs) – CF, 87

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – RW, 88

The FIFA 20 Team of the Year was decided by a fan vote. Voting opened on the same day as the UK general election - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - and lasted eight days until Friday, December 20, 2019.

Fans picked 11 players from the shortlist of 55 players with this vote counting for 60 per cent of the overall selection and EA Sports themselves deciding the remaining 40%.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are usually guaranteed to make the team every year, although this year Ronaldo is assigned to the fake club Piemonte Calcio as EA Sports no longer have the rights to use Juventus's team name or logo.

Team of the Year players are only available in packs and not through Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). As a result, lots and lots of packs will be sold through the Store.

There will not be any discounted packs on sale during the Team of the Year period, but special limited edition packs will be available in the Store. These include Mega Packs, Rare Player Packs and the Ultimate Pack.

These are available in limited quantity offers, where it's first come, first served, as well as special timed offers where the packs are only available for a limited period.

The Team of the Year Tuxedo Kit was initially released when the nomination process opened on December 12, 2019.

Players could get the kit by logging into their FIFA Ultimate Team account, where they would be gifted an untradeable version of the kit.

Anyone who missed out on this kit initially may be able to get the kit by logging into their FIFA Ultimate Account during the Team of the Year period.