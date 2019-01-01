FIFA 19 Team of the Week: De Gea, Suarez & Fabinho all feature

The Barcelona forward and the Manchester United goalkeeper are the headliners this week, while the likes of Pedro and Julian Draxler are also in

With the Team of the Year hype now behind us, EA Sports has unveiled a star-studded Team of the Week headlined by David de Gea, Luis Suarez and Fabinho.

The TOTY promotion ended on Monday with the year's top cards now officially out of packs. With a new promo looming on Friday, though, Ultimate Team should remain busy, especially given the strength of the squad of in-forms in packs this week.

De Gea is named in the TOTW for his standout performance against Tottenham just after coming out of packs as part of the TOTY craze. He was voted as the world's top goalkeeper in 2018, and was given a ridiculous card to match, but his TOTW item gives fans of the Spanish star a more affordable special option.

Suarez is the attacking headliner, although his Champions League Live card may still be the more enticing option, while Fabinho's position switch to centre-back makes the Liverpool star an intriguing card, especially with links to Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. The Brazilian was already among the top midfield options in the game, and his defensive card could prove even more useful given his skillset.

Joining the trio are several other big names, like Chelsea's Pedro, Atletico Madrid's Juanfran and Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler. Dani Parejo's card could also prove intriguing, aside from the lack of pace, while speed certainly won't be an issue for Nicolas Pepe on the right wing.

Rounding off the starting XI are Michael Keane, Damien Da Silva and Inaki Williams, while Stephane Ruffier and Declan Rice are part of the bench options.

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI