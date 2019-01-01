FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Alaba & Ziyech make the cut after title-winning performances
David Alaba and Hakim Ziyech have been included in the latest FIFA Team of the Week after helping their respective teams to domestic titles.
Alaba scored at the weekend as Bayern Munich took their seventh consecutive Bundesliga crown with a 5-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Ziyech, meanwhile, played a key role as Ajax clinched the Eredivisie with a 4-1 win over De Graafschap to complete a league and cup double.
Alaba is joined in the back by Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as well as fellow defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Junior Firpo.
In midfield, Ziyech is joined by Rodrigo De Paul, Morgan Sanson and Lille star Nicolas Pepe.
There is plenty of firepower up top as well, with Sevilla star Wissam Ben Yedder making the cut alongside Wout Weghorst of Wolfsburg and Al-Ahli striker Djaniny.
In reserves, San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski makes the cut after his four-goal performance against Chicago clinched him the MLS career scoring record.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan
CB - Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli
LWB - Junior Firpo - Real Betis
LB - David Alaba - Bayern Munich
RM - Hakim Ziyech - Ajax
CM - Rodrigo De Paul - Udinese
CM - Morgan Sanson - Marseille
RM - Nicolas Pepe - Lille
ST - Wissam Ben Yedder - Sevilla
ST - Wout Weghorst - Wolfsburg
ST - Djaniny - Al-Ahli
BENCH
GK - Nahuel Guzman - Tigres
RB - Roberto Rosales - Espanyol
CM - Razvan Marin - Standard Liege
RM - Maxwel Cornet - Lyon
ST - Lucas Alario - Bayer Leverkusen
ST - Nils Petersen - Freiburg
ST - Igor Angulo - Gornik Zabrze
RESERVES
RM - Alejandro Alfaro - Cordoba
CAM - Baris Atik - Dynamo Dresden
ST - Chris Wondolowski - San Jose Earthquakes
ST - Yannick Gomis - Lens
ST - Cody Cooke - St. Mirren