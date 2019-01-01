FIFA 19 Raheem Sterling and Virgil van Dijk Player of the Year Squad Building Challenges

Goal has got you covered with the SBC solutions so you play with the best versions of the Manchester City and Liverpool stars on Ultimate Team

The votes have been tallied and 's Virgil Van Dijk is the Premier League PFA Player of the Year and 's Raheem Sterling is the PFA Young Player of the Year. As well as their commemorative trophies, both players have been awarded with sensational cards on Ultimate Team - both of which are available exclusively through Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

It's likely that both of these cards will be joined by similar versions when EA Sports releases Team of the Season but for now these will be the only Premier League cards close to this calibre. If you do want either of these cards you're going to need around 1 million coins lying around, though you could get some lucky tranfers thanks to the current market crash. Still if you do want to earn these cards, Goal can help you with the SBC solutions.

POTY Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk has been an absolute rock for Liverpool this season as he performances earned him a place in the FIFA 19 Team of the Year but this new 96-rated card is now the best in the game. The monstrous card has everything you could ever ask for in a centre back with 81 acceleration, 90 sprint speed, 99 reactions, 99 composure, 99 jumping, 99 strength, 95 aggression, 97 interceptions, 93 heading, 95 marking, 99 stand tackling and 94 slide tackling. There's even some nice bonus stats in there which could help such as 99 shooting, 89 free kicks, 97 short passing and 99 long passing.

POTY Virgil Van Dijk 1 - Liverpool

Requirements: Minimum number of Liverpool players: 2, minimum number of informs: 2, minimum squad rating of 87, minimum team chemistry: 70, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Inform Guaita (27,750), inform Angel Mina (22,500), Hugo Lloris (44,000), Aymeric Laporte (5,700), Sadio Mane (23,000), Antoine Griezmann (60,000), Jorginho (4,900), Fabinho (14,750), Team of the Knockout Stages Olivier Giroud (29,500), David Silva (65,000), Romelu Lukaku (33,000) (325,600 coins total).

Rewards : One jumbo rare players players pack which is worth 100,000 coins.

POTY Virgil Van Dijk 2 - Premier League

Requirements: Minimum number of Premier League players: 2, minimum number of informs: 2, minimum squad rating of 87, minimum team chemistry: 75, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Hugo Lloris 44,000, Thibaut Courtois (76,000), inform Clement Lenglet (27,000), Samuel Umtiti (34,000), Kasper Schmeichel (3,400), Thorgan Hazard (1,000), Axel Witsel (9,300), Christian Eriksen (46,000), Alexis Sanchez (35,000), inform Christian Benteke (14,250), Romelu Lukaku (33,000) (322,950 coins total).

Rewards : One rare mega pack which is worth 55,000 coins.

POTY Virgil Van Dijk 3 -

Requirements : Minimum number of players from Holland: 2, minimum number of informs: 2, minimum squad rating of 87, minimum team chemistry: 60, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Gianluigi Buffon (47,250), inform Diego Carlos (14,000), Thiago Silva (50,000), Kepa Arrizabalaga (3,600), Team of the Knockout Stages Olivier Giroud (29,500), Anthony Lopes (4,300), Paulo Dybala (62,000), Miralem Pjanic (22,500), Team of the Knockout Stages Hakim Ziyech (79,000), inform Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (13,750), Stefan de Vrij (4,500)(330,400 coins total).

Rewards : One rare players pack which is worth 50,000 coins.

POTY Virgil Van Dijk 4 - 85-Rated Squad

Requirements : Minimum number of informs: 1, minimum squad rating of 85, minimum team chemistry: 80, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Emiliano Viviano (850), Team of Knockout Stages Dusan Tadic (18,500), Kostas Manolas (12,250), Leonardo Bonucci (24,750), inform Diego Carlos (14,000), Suso (1,600), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (12,250), Daniele De Rossi (2,000), Radja Nainggolan (13,000), Douglas Costa (22,250), Mario Mandzukic (4,100), (125,550 coins total).

Rewards : One prime gold players pack which is worth 45,000 coins.

YPOTY Raheem Sterling

At 24 years of age, Raheem Sterling may seem a bit too old to be rewarded with YPOTY but FIFA 19 fans won't be complaining when they see this new card. The 96-rated right-winger has sensational stats with 99 acceleration, 97 sprint speed, 99 positioning, 98 finishing, 91 shot power, 91 long shots, 91 vision, 91 crossing, 99 short passing, 99 agillity, 99 balance, 92 reactions, 98 ball control, 98 dribbling and 99 stamina.

YPOTY Raheem Sterling 1 - Manchester City

Requirements : Minimum number of Manchester City players: 2, minimum number of informs: 2, minimum squad rating of 87, minimum team chemistry: 70, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Kasper Schmeichel (3,400), Bernd Leno (3,800), Aymeric Laporte (5,700), inform Phil Jagielka (19,500), Harry Kane (81,500), Nemanja Matic (22,000), Ivan Rakitic (33,000), David Silva (65,000), Kepa Arrizabalaga (3,600), Philippe Coutinho (46,750), Team of the Knockout Stages Olivier Giroud (29,500) (313,750 coins total).

Rewards : One rare mega pack which is worth 55,000 coins.

YPOTY Raheem Sterling 2 - Liverpool

Requirements : Minimum number of Liverpool players: 2, minimum number of informs: 2, minimum squad rating of 87, minimum team chemistry: 70, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Inform Guaita (27,750), inform Angel Mina (22,500), Hugo Lloris (44,000), Aymeric Laporte (5,700), Sadio Mane (23,000), Antoine Griezmann (60,000), Jorginho (4,900), Fabinho (14,750), Team of the Knockout Stages Olivier Giroud (29,500), David Silva (65,000), Romelu Lukaku (33,000) (325,600 coins total).

Rewards : One rare players pack which is worth 50,000 coins.

YPOTY Raheem Sterling 3 - Premier League

Requirements : Minimum number of Premier League players: 2, minimum number of informs: 1, minimum squad rating of 87, minimum team chemistry: 70, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Alisson (32,000), Bernardo Silva (4,300), Vincent Kompany (12,000), inform Fabian Schar (40,500), Yann Sommer (3,500), Jorginho (4,900) Iago Aspas (12,000), Axel Witsel (9,300), Sergio Busquets (65,000), Isco (66,000), Antoine Griezmann (60,000) (309,500 coins total).

Rewards : One jumbo rare players pack which is worth 100,000 coins.

YPOTY Raheem Sterling 4 -

Requirements : Minimum number of players from England: 1, minimum number of informs: 1, minimum squad rating of 86, minimum team chemistry: 70, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Jordan Pickford (1,100), Antoine Griezmann (60,000), Aymeric Laporte (5,700), inform Phil Jagielka (19,500), Hakim Ziyech (3,200), Douglas Costa (22,250), Fernandinho (35,000), Dries Mertens (32,500), Allan (5,900), Ivan Perisic (21,750), Mario Mandzukic (4,100) (211,000 coins total).

Rewards : One rare mega pack which is worth 55,000 coins.

YPOTY Raheem Sterling 5 - 85-Rated Squad

Requirements: Minimum squad rating of 85, minimum team chemistry: 70, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Anthony Lopes (4,300), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9,900), Kamil Glik (1,800), Naldo (24,250), Stephane Ruffier (4,000), Marco Verratti (21,500), Nabil Fekir (12,000), Dimitri Payet (4,800), Angel Di Maria (4,800), One to Watch Mario Balotelli (16,000), Alexandre Lacazette (10,000) (113,350 coins total).

Rewards: One prime gold players pack which is worth 45,000 coins.