FIFA 19 Jamie Vardy Premier League Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge solutions

The Leicester City striker's new 88-rated card on Ultimate Team is available, and Goal breaks down how to get it

The Premier League player of the Month award for April has been award to Jamie Vardy who scored five goals in four games including two braces with one coming in 's impressive 3-0 win over . Vardy's performances saw him win the fan vote, beating out competition from Eden Hazard, Jordan Henderson, Aymeric Laporte, Shane Long, Ayoze Perez, Mohamed Salah and Chris Wood.

As a result, on top the award the Englishman has been rewarded an amazing new 88-rated card on Ultimate Team. The purple card features 97 pace, 85 dribbling, 89 shooting, 72 passing and 83 physicality with the standout in-game stats being his 95 acceleration, 98 sprint speed, 97 reactions, 93 positioning, 93 finishing, 90 volleys, 92 stamina and 99 aggression.

You can earn the card for yourself in a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) with three separate challenges to complete, all of which Goal has you with the solutions down below.

POTM Jamie Vardy 1 - Premier League

Requirements: Minimum number of Premier League players: 2, minimum number of different clubs: 4, minimum number of informs: 2, minimum squad rating of 84, minimum team chemistry: 80, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Bernd Leno (4,800), Timo Horn (850), Sokratis (6,800), Cesar Azpilicueta (24,000), inform Munir (16,000) Paulinho (12,500), inform Campana (17,500), Oscar (1,500), Anderson Talisca (3,500), Willian Jose (1,800), Jonas (4,600) (93,850 coins total).

Rewards : One rare electrum players pack which is worth 30,000 coins.

POTM Jamie Vardy 2 -

Requirements: Minimum number of players from England: 2, minimum number of nationalities: 5, minimum number of informs: 2, minimum squad rating of 84, minimum team chemistry: 80, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Kasper Schmeichel (4,400), Harry Maguire (1,600), Andreas Christensen (1,200), Niklas Sule (7,600), Yan Sommer (3,100), Juan Mata (2,900), Henrik Mkhitaryan (5,500), Mesut Ozil (21,750), inform Kevin Volland (25,000), inform Callum Wilson (18,000), Timo Werner (4,600) (95,650 coins total).

Rewards : One prime gold players pack which is worth 45,000 coins.

POTM Jamie Vardy 3 - Player of the Month

Requirements : Maximum number of players from one nation: 6, player level: exactly gold, minimum number of informs: 2, team chemistry: 70, numbers of players in the squad: 10.

Solution : Wayne Hennessey (500), Adam Smith (600), Scott Dann (650), Wes Morgan (550), inform Aleksandar Sedlar (12,500), Tom Cleverley (600), inform Jean-Philippe Mateta (12,740), Jack Wilshere (750), Tom Davies (700), James Maddison (850) (30,450 coins total).

Rewards : One premium gold players pack which is worth 25,000 coins.