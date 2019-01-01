FIFA 19 FUTTIES: What is it and what can you claim for your Ultimate Team?

If you haven't already, now is the time to jump in on FIFA 19's Ultimate Team

With 's life cycle winding to a close ahead of the release of FIFA 20, EA are looking to reward players via Ultimate Team.

From July 3 to August 14, FIFA 19 will be running FUTTIES in celebration of the best content from FUT over the past year.

The campaign will give players the power to decide which stars become part of an SBC, while also rewarding players with items depending on how many days they've logged in to FUT since launch.

What are the FUTTIES?

FUTTIES is a FIFA 19 Ultimate Team promotion that will run between July 3 to August 14 and will allow FUT players deciding which stars receive FUTTIES items.

Players will vote online between three stars across select categories for the first five weeks of the campaign with upgraded winner items than released via SBC.

The first FUTTIES voting category is based around 'Favourite Speedsters' with Keita Balde Diao, Hirving Lozano and Gelson Martins all in the running.

FUTTIES start now! Get into #FUT to vote for today's FUTTIES category PLUS almost 200 special items from previous campaigns have been added to packs. Check in-game for more #FUTTIES content and read the blog for all other event info -> https://t.co/kdt3Nogrup pic.twitter.com/49GmsmrSp7 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 3, 2019

What items are up for grabs during FUTTIES?

Along with FUTTIES voting and the resulting upgraded items, FUTTIES will see select SBCs return to FUT via a 'Best Of' collection.

The most popular SBCs over the past year will be re-released throughout the duration of the FUTTIES to allow players to potentially complete their collections.

Along with a second chance at SBCs, EA will also be giving out reward packs at the start of FUTTIES.

These reward packs will be split into tiers based on how many days players have logged into Ultimate Team since FIFA 19 launched. The packs will be available to claim throughtout the duration of the campaign by simply logging in to FUT.

Weekly objectives will also be a key part of FUTTIES with select players made available should they be completed on time.

FUTTIES is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

FIFA 20 is set to be released on September 27, 2019 making FUTTIES an ideal last chance for players to complete their Ultimate Teams on this year's edition of the game.

Ultimate Team has become a key part of the FIFA franchise and was first released as part of FIFA 09, making the game mode over a decade old.