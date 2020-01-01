Ferran Torres wants to follow in Ronaldo's footsteps ahead of Man City move

The 20-year-old winger is close to joining Pep Guardiola's side this summer, but it is the former Manchester United star who inspires him most

Ferran Torres says he wants to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo as he nears a move to the Premier League.

As revealed by Goal, The winger is on the brink of completing a £21m ($27m) transfer to Manchester City this summer.

The 20-year-old has already reached an agreement over a five-year contract with Pep Guardiola's side and is expected to replace Leroy Sane, who departed for .

While Torres has been inspired by City legend David Silva and former and striker David Villa, it is former star Ronaldo he hopes to emulate with his conduct on and off the field.

"From an early age I had two main references, one when I was very small and he arrived at Valencia and that was David Villa. Villa and David Silva the duo that took Valencia to such great heights," Torres said in an interview with Guillem Balague.

"But for me, Cristiano above all is a great reference not just because of the way he plays his football but also because of the way he carries himself away from football.

"It is worthy of admiration and I would like to follow his steps."

He added: "Maybe my best position at the moment is on the flanks but with the passing years when I get a bit older and perhaps lose a bit of speed and the power that I am known for then maybe I will finish playing inside because I have played there in the past.

"Something else they have instilled in me since I was small is that the more positions you can cover on the pitch then the more possibilities you have to play and the more you can contribute.

"As a player I consider myself to be ambitious, someone that wants to win, win, win and of course it is true that as time passes and you feel you are better prepared then you want to take on greater challenges, experience a change of environment. I think I am ready to do so.

"Inside I always think that I am the best, and that I want to be the best and I work to try to be the best. If you don’t believe yourself that you are the best then no one is ever going to believe that you are."