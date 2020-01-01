Fernandes wants Man Utd to finish with a flourish as Solskjaer’s side can get even better

A spark was found by those at Old Trafford prior to the coronavirus outbreak, with the challenge being to build on that platform over the coming weeks

Bruno Fernandes believes can take their game to even greater heights when Premier League football resumes, with a spark having been found prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

The international midfielder helped to deliver that on the back of his January arrival from .

A winter addition at Old Trafford has quickly become a talismanic presence, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looking more assured and consistent with Fernandes pulling the strings.

He could have even more assistance when top-flight action restarts from June 17, with fit-again Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford set to slot in alongside him.

That should help to carry the Red Devils towards their top-four target, with Fernandes confident that there is more to come from a team that still boasts plenty of potential to unlock.

“I am looking forward to starting again like we finished,” Fernandes told United’s official website.

“Maybe doing better than we did. I think it's very important and the first game for us is a good opportunity to look forward to doing very well to finish the season.”

United have been stuck on the sidelines, along with the rest of the sporting world, since the middle of March.

They will return to the field when taking in a trip to on June 19, with Nemanja Matic another of those who is eager to get going.

He said: “I miss football and I miss the pressure before the game.

“It's going to be strange, playing without supporters, but we have to adapt. At least we can compete with other teams and, hopefully, can start well.”

United have been back in training for a couple of weeks, with initial social distancing rules having been relaxed to allow full contract and training games to be introduced.

“It's easy,” Matic added.

“The new routine is to check our temperature every morning, wash our hands and keep our distance, as much as we can. But training is normal - we are now allowed contact training so it's more or less the same. There are just a few different things before the training.”

Fernandes added on the new world that professional footballers are having to get accustomed to: “The difference is just to arrive at different hours and not doing the same as we would in the past. The most important thing is to be training and we can be together at the training ground.”