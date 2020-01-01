‘Fernandes has given Man Utd another dimension’ – Portuguese is ‘first piece of the puzzle’, says Brown

The former Red Devils defender is among those to have been impressed by a January signing who helped to raise the game of those around him

Bruno Fernandes has given “another dimension”, says Wes Brown, with the Portuguese playmaker considered to be “the first piece of the puzzle” for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils are hoping that a talismanic figure will also prove to be one of the last pieces as they endeavour to force their way back into contention for major honours.

Few could have predicted that Fernandes would make such a big impact at Old Trafford when he was picked up from CP in the winter transfer window.

More teams

He was, however, to hit the ground running in English football and has recorded 10 goals through 20 appearances in all competitions.

His willingness to take risks and demand more from those around him has seen the collective standard raised in Manchester.

United have benefitted from that with a third-place finish in the Premier League and qualification for the .

They are also still in the hunt for glory, with everyone connected with the club determined to deliver tangible success in 2020.

Fernandes appears set to lead that charge, alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, with Brown seeing cause for optimism from a rejuvenated Red Devils outfit.

The former United defender told MUTV when asked about who has rekindled a spark at Old Trafford: "For me I'd have to say Bruno, I know he only came in January but like we've talked about he's lifted the whole squad, brought a little bit of another dimension to the squad.

"Off that Mason [Greenwood], Rashy, Martial - they all took advantage of that.

"I think that's all down to - not just all down to him - but he started it off. He was the first piece of the puzzle."

Article continues below

Fernandes has vowed to continue leading by example for United, with the plan being for Champions League qualification to represent the first step on a charge back to the top of domestic and continental games.

He has said: “We trained hard and we worked hard for this moment. We know the only thing we could achieve this season was getting into the Champions League, so we fought hard for that, but we are not happy enough because we know this club and these players, they can bring much more for the club.

“I think we have qualities enough to fight for some titles - more than one title, you know? I think we need to win some trophies and then we'll be really happy.”