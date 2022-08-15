'Fernandes gets away with murder!' - Man Utd midfielder questioned for early season performances

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed the midfielder deserves increased scrutiny

Bruno Fernandes has been heavily criticised by Gabby Agbonlahor, with the talkSPORT pundit calling the Manchester United midfielder the "worst possible teammate" who "gets away with murder". After a lightning start to his United career, Fernandes endured an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign and has been frustrated early this term.

The 27-year-old has participated in two losses to begin the season: a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Brentford.

The latter result has been described as the nadir of United's recent history with Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and David de Gea among the other players whose faults have also been discussed in recent days.

What has Agbonlahor said about Fernandes?

“How managers can they go through? It’s easy to point at Maguire, easy to point at Ronaldo, Rashford, Sancho,“ he told the GameDay Phone In.

“For me, Fernandes, since he’s been in the Premier League, yes he’s had great stats, goalscoring and assists but he looks like the worst teammate. Every time a player gives it away, every time he gives it away, he throws his arms up at his teammates, he throws his arms up at the bench.

“I’ve played with players like him, you’d be fuming at him. He’ll press now and then. If that was Paul Pogba they would be slaughtering Pogba in the media. Fernandes gets away with murder. Did you see Fernandes do anything?

“I can’t remember the last time he had a decent game. He’s always the one that’s throwing his arms up in the air. Even when he gives it away.

“He could pass it to you but pass it out of play and he’d blame you. That’s the sort of player Fernandes is. The worst possible teammate.”

Could Fernandes be dropped by Erik ten Hag?

Despite his struggles over the past year, Fernandes' place in the United team has never been at risk, with the midfielder making 73 Premier League appearances over the past two full seasons.

Erik ten Hag has not indicated a change in those plans, though the signing of attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen gives him an alternative option if the manager chooses not to deploy the Denmark and Portugal internationals together in the starting line-up.