Ferdinand picks Van Dijk as the one player he'd buy for Man Utd

United haven't won the Premier League since the defender left the club, and this season have conceded more than twice as many goals as Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand has named Virgil Van Dijk as the player he would most like to see sign for Manchester United.

The former United captain picked the Liverpool central defender out as the player who could make the biggest difference at Old Trafford as they continue to readjust following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Van Dijk has played a starring role as the Reds have built up a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League, an advantage they stand to extend if they can overcome Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The team have conceded just 13 goals so far in the league, a record that has formed the bedrock of their bid to become champions for the first time since 1990.

Asked on Twitter which player from another team he would most like to see United splash out on, Ferdinand said: “I’m going Virgil Van Dijk… the position we’re in most need!”

The Dutchman has been credited as being one of the key influences in turning around the Reds’ defensive fortunes since he signed from Southampton in January 2018 following a protracted transfer saga.

In contrast to Liverpool’s parsimonious defensive record, United have conceded 35 Premier League goals this term.

The Red Devils haven’t won the title since Ferdinand left the club in 2014, and are facing an uphill struggle to qualify for the Champions League.

They are currently placed sixth in the table, two points behind fourth-place Chelsea, but have enjoyed a dramatic upswing in form since Mourinho was replaced by caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December.

The Norwegian guided the team to eight wins from his first eight games in charge, a run that came to an end with United’s 2-2 draw with Burnley on Tuesday night.

Liverpool will extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points if they beat Leicester at Anfield on Wednesday following champions Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat against Newcastle on Tuesday.