Ferdinand 'out of order completely' to take aim at Jones, says Man Utd boss Solskjaer

The defender has not played an official match since January 2020 and his manager is sympathetic to his struggle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Phil Jones from criticism from Rio Ferdinand, saying the former Manchester United defender was "out of order" for his comments.

Jones has struggled with injuries throughout his time at Old Trafford and has not made a single appearance for the club since January 2020.

Ferdinand said this week that his former team-mate "should’ve gone ages ago" and is taking up space in the squad that could be given to a youth player.

What has been said?

But Solksjaer took offence at the ex-England star's criticism as he was in a similar situation as Jones during his playing days.

"Phil has had a horrible 18-19 months and probably a year before that as well with injuries," he said at a press conference.

"Phil is a no fuss, get on with it type of guy. I think that was out of order completely [from Ferdinand].

"I know more than anyone how it feels to be injured at that stage. He's still not 30 years of age. Since I came here he's battled with this knee injury, put his body on the line... he's never done anything but give everything for the club.

"I was out for two years in a three-year period with a knee injury. Phil has battled valiantly... He'll be there. For me as a manager, to see that he can see light at the end of tunnel is great because I've been through the same."

How many times has Jones played for Man Utd?

Jones joined United from Blackburn in 2011 and featured 29 times in the Premier League in his debut season.

But the England international was struck down by injury the following year and has not managed to make it through a full campaign since.

Overall he has played in 224 matches for the Red Devils in all competitions.

The 29-year-old could be on his way back, however, having featured in a friendly behind closed doors against Burnley this month.

