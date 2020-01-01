Federico joins Gonzalo Higuain in Miami as Inter unite brothers

The 35-year-old will reunite with his younger sibling after 15 years apart after he bid farewell to Columbus Crew

Gonzalo Higuain will have a familiar figure alongside him at Miami after the franchise signed the Argentine superstar's older brother Federico.

They will be the 18th pair of siblings to play together in the league, Inter Miami said, after securing a deal to bring in Federico Higuain from DC United.

The 35-year-old only joined DC United in March, taking on a player-coach role after ending an eight-year association with .

More teams

Inter Miami brought in 32-year-old former striker Gonzalo Higuain from in September, and they hope the brothers can bring success to the newly established team, who are contesting their debut season.

The last time both Higuain brothers played at the same club was a decade and a half ago in the ranks of River Plate, where the elder Federico failed to establish himself as a regular first-teamer.

He was transferred to second-tier Nueva Chicago in 2005 and helped the Buenos Aires club achieve promotion in his debut season, although his fine second term in Primera, where he scored 14 goals, was overshadowed by a shameful end to the year as Chicago fans rioted during their relegation play-off with Tigre, causing the death of a visiting fan and earning Higuain's club an 18-point deduction for the following campaign back in the Nacional B.

Higuain left Chicago after relegation, passing through in , 's America and Argentine clubs Independiente, Godoy Cruz and Colon before joining Columbus in 2012, going on to become a legend at the MLS club thanks to his loyalty and ability in front of goal.

Inter Miami are owned by a group that includes former and star David Beckham.

director Paul McDonough said: "Federico has been a great player in this league.

Article continues below

"We were thrilled to add more attacking depth, experience and playmaking ability to our roster when this opportunity presented itself."

An attacking midfielder, Federico Higuain has scored 61 goals and had 68 assists in 217 MLS games.

Inter Miami will send $50,000 in 2021 general allocation money to DC United as compensation for the deal.