Fearsome Makwatta will fire Zesco United to league title - club

The former Ingwe forward has already scored twice in as many appearances for the Zambian outfit

Zambia giants Zesco United believe international John Makwatta will fire them to the league title this season.

The striker has been in a prolific form this season, scoring 15 goals for both AFC and Zesco. The latter believe they have a player who will help the team become even better especially in the attacking department.

"[Makwatta is] a natural goal poacher; Makwatta’s goal scoring exploits are well documented in his home country, Kenya where he lit up the Kenyan league for his goal-scoring abilities," Zesco posted on their official Facebook page.

"Makwatta combines fearsome pace and power with intelligent movements on and off the ball and of course his finishing abilities. Makwatta is also excellent at holding the ball; bringing his team-mates into play.

"His debut goal for Zesco United against Mufulira Wanderers barely days after agreeing to join the champions was a clear show of Makwatta’s abilities to dispatch goals at will."

The Zambia champions believe the striker will help them to finish at the top once again.

"The Kenyan prolific striker, dazzled the Zesco United fans when he doubled his goal tally in his second game against Kitwe giants, Power Dynamos. It is not shocking that Makwatta’s name is already music to the ears of many Zesco United faithful.

"It is already evident that John Mark Makwatta is a great catalyst to Zesco United’s quest to remain at the summit of the Zambian game."

Makwatta has also played for in the Kenyan Premier League.