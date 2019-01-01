FC Platinum to miss three key players against Esperance

The Zimbabwean champions are yet to taste victory in five Caf Champions League group stage matches.

’s bid to record their first ever victory has received a setback as they will miss three key players when they host defending champions at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The platinum miners will be without defender Kelvin Moyo and midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe who are both suspended, as well as forward Lameck Nhamo who has been reported sick.

Moyo was red-carded in last week’s 2-2 draw away at last week, while Madzongwe received his second group stage yellow card during the same match.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza will have to adjust his squad as he seeks to guide the team, to their maiden group stage win.

“For us, it’s work in progress,” Mapeza told NewsDay.

“It is a good experience and with the boys at my disposal, I think we will reach even bigger goals and right now, we are going to focus on the last game against Esperance before shifting focus to the local league. “We have to push and maintain shape and I am confident the boys will deliver even more glory to the club.”

However, Cameroonian forward Albert Eonde who could not secure a visa on time for the trip to Orlando Pirates is expected back in the squad.

While FC Platinum are searching for a maiden win although they have already been eliminated from the tournament, Esperance could be treating this match as a dead rubber as they have already qualified for the quarter-finals and are guaranteed to finish as Group B leaders even if they lose.