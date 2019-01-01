FC Platinum secure narrow Caf Champions League victory vs UD Songo

Never Tigere's free kick proved to be the difference between these two in their First Round clash

have secured a slim advantage ahead of their Caf First Round second leg against UD Songo having defeated the Mozambican champions 1-0 in Saturday’s first meeting between the two.

Never Tigere's first-half freekick was enough to secure a narrow triumph at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday, in a match which came only two days after Norman Mapeza stepped down as coach.

Caretaker Lizwe Sweswe oversaw Saturday’s slender victory ahead of the return fixture away at UD Songo on September 28.

Midfielder Tigere decided Saturday's contest with a well-taken freekick in the 22nd minute as FC Platinum controlled the first half.

They could have doubled their advantage, but striker Rodwell Chinyengetere missed their best chance to extend their advantage.

A goalless second period saw the Mozambicans looking set to upset the hosts only to be undone by some poor finishing as well a steely show in goal by Platinum captain Petros Mhari.

Songo substitute forward Cremildo Nhantumbo was a handful to the FC Platinum central defensive pair of Gift Bello and Lawrence Mhlanga, but his introduction ultimately came too late for the visitors.

Amid some relentless probing by the Mozambicans, the Platinum Miners managed to hold on to their slender lead.

They travel to Mozambique for the second leg, seeking a return to the Champions League group stage following a maiden appearance in that round last season.