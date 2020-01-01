FC Goa rope in James Donachie from A-League side Newcastle Jets

The Gaurs have chosen to strengthen their backline with the signing of James Donachie...

have signed Australian defender James Donachie on a one-year loan deal from A-League side Newcastle Jets. The centre-back becomes the Gaurs’ 9th new signing ahead of the 2020/21 ISL ( ) season.

Donachie, 27, is a three-time A-League champion with 2 of his triumphs coming in the colours of Brisbane Roar in the 2011/12 and 2013/14 seasons. He later went on to win it again as a part of Melbourne Victory in the 2017/18 campaign.

The lanky defender has the experience of plying his trade in the AFC as well. The Queensland native participated in the competition over 5 different editions which including the last three seasons – all with Melbourne.

“I am thrilled to be coming to Goa and . This should be a great opportunity and challenge for me. I will be playing for a club that’s not only looking to challenge for the title but will also be playing at the highest level in Asia – the . I feel this move comes at the right time for me. I can’t wait to set sail to and get on to the ground," stated Donachie after completing the move.

Donachie is a product of the Brisbane Roar’s youth program. He played junior football in Queensland and was awarded ’s Youth League Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

He had joined the senior Roar's side in 2012 and in the very first season he tasted silverware as his side overcame Central Coast Mariners in dramatic fashion to clinch the title.

Donachie made his first big move in 2016 when he signed for Melbourne Victory. He was with Victory till the end of last season except for a short six-month spell with the erstwhile K-League side Jeonnam Dragons in 2018. He moved back to Melbourne on loan later in January 2019 before making his move permanent last year in August.

He has been a key figure in the Melbourne defence during all his time at the club and was awarded the club’s Players’ Player of the Season award for his performances in 2019/20.

He had signed on a three-year deal with Newcastle Jets earlier this year.