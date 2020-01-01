Father of Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati responds to Man Utd transfer links

The Spain U21 international has been tipped to complete a move to Old Trafford when the summer transfer window opens

Ansu Fati's father has dismissed rumours linking his son with a move to , insisting "everyone that leaves then wants to come back".

The Red Devils are reportedly lining up a summer approach for Fati, who is currently enjoying a breakout season at Camp Nou.

The 17-year-old made his senior debut for Barca back in August and has since racked up 26 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring six goals.

More teams

Earlier this month, Blaugrana director Xavier Vilajoana ruled out the possibility of selling the U21 international, while insisting he will become an "important player in the coming years".

Vilajoana told Sport: "For us, there's no story with Ansu, we have never spoken about selling him.

"We won't use players from the academy to make cash. In principle, we have no intention of selling the players we believe will make the first team."

Bori Fati is also certain the teenage winger will be staying put, and says he has heard nothing concrete regarding any potential interest from Premier League giants United.

The Barcelona starlet's father told Cadena Ser: "Ansu can't be a starter at Barca right now.

"I've always been happy since my son is at Barca ... I know nothing about Manchester United.

"Ansu and I are comfortable here in Barcelona. Everyone that leaves Barca then wants to come back."

Fati came on as a second-half substitute during Barca's last outing against on Tuesday, with Quique Setien's side managing to earn a 1-0 win at Camp Nou to stay hot on the heels of leaders .

Ivan Rakitic scored the only goal of the game after being set up by Lionel Messi, who has now contributed 19 assists and 26 goals to Barca's cause in 2019-20.

Article continues below

Fati Sr went on to hail the six-time Ballon d'Or winner for being a master of his craft, as he added: "Messi is the father of all footballers there.

"If you are alongside Messi, you have to be delighted and thank God."

Messi, Fati and Co. will be back in action on Saturday, with a tough trip to the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos to take on an in-form side on the cards.