Fantasy Football: Huddersfield's Karlan Grant leads all scorers in our Premier League Team of the Week

Our Fantasy writer looks over the week that was in the Premier League and picks out the 11 best performers from Leicester, the Terriers and more

It was a strange week in the Premier League in which only five matches were played all weekend. With four of the top six clubs not in action because of the , it was time for the rest of the league to shine. While there are certainly some surprises in our list this week, perhaps none were so strange as Karlan Grant.

The Huddersfield midfielder scored a brace in just his third ever league start, only to see his side concede three goals and wind up losing after he was withdrawn. Despite this, his 14 points this week were more than anyone else in our game, making him our Goal Player of the Week.

GK: Jordan Pickford - - 1 Game, 5 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 9 Points

DEF: Wes Morgan - - 1 Substitute Appearance, 1 Goal, 1 Goal Conceded = 7 Points

Morgan’s decline at Leicester has been fairly steep but, as he showed on Saturday, he’s still more than capable of putting in a Fantasy performance every now and again. That having been said, he’s never scored more than twice in a season, and his most recent goal was his second of the campaign, so don’t expect any more this season.

DEF: Seamus Coleman - - 1 Game, 1 Clean Sheet = 7 Points

DEF: James Milner - - 1 Substitute Appearance, 1 Goal, 1 Goal Conceded = 7 Points

MID: Karlan Grant - Huddersfield - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 14 Points

Not even the most ardent Huddersfield fan would have predicted Karlan Grant to have the kind of week that he did, let alone come away as our Goal Player of the Week. Though his brace on Saturday represented the first two Premier League goals of his fledgeling career, he is now astonishingly, just one goal behind Huddersfield’s leading goalscorer Zanka (three).

With relegation all but confirmed for the club, don’t be surprised if Grant gets significant minutes for the rest of the season but the Terriers have only scored 18 goals so far and are rarely a threat.

MID: Sadio Mane - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

MID: Ryan Babel - - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

MID: James Maddison - Leicester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

Maddison has been a strange case as he leads the league in chances created, yet he ranks 23rd in assists. This trend continued on Saturday but despite that he did still manage to score points for both his club and his Fantasy owners with a stunning free kick.

In theory, the assists should come soon which would see Maddison’s value skyrocket but, considering we’re already 31 weeks through the season, it probably isn't worth counting on Leicester strikers to finish off his good work in the final few weeks.

MID: Mark Noble - West Ham - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

FOR: Josh King - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points

Never bet against Josh King at home. The Norwegian international has scored 11 goals this season and nine of them have come within the friendly confines of the Vitality Stadium. While his form there is impressive, Bournemouth will not have two consecutive home matches for the remainder of the season.

This is a more significant issue in our game since there is no bench to send him to so, barring another injury to Callum Wilson, owning King would likely hamper your team more than help it.

FOR: Chicharito - West Ham - 1 Substitute Appearance, 2 Goals = 11 Points