Fantasy football double gameweeks: Premier League 2018-19 match schedule in full
The Premier League is entering the crucial run-in stage and the race is heating up.
Not only is this period pivotal in real life
As clubs look to fulfil their fixtures before the final
So what exactly is a double
What is a double gameweek ?
Double
Reasons for delaying or changing fixtures varies, but it is usually to avoid congestion or clashes with competitions such as the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Champions League.
If managed cleverly, a double
When are the double gameweeks in 2018-19?
The 2018-19 season is approaching a conclusion with only a few games left to play but there are still a few double
Gameweek 32
Gameweek 32 has been confirmed as a double gameweek for 10 teams, which can be seen in the table below:
|Club
|Fixture One
|Fixture Two
|Brighton
|Southampton (H)
|Chelsea (A)
|Cardiff City
|Chelsea (H)
|Man City (A)
|Chelsea
|Cardiff City (A)
|Brighton (H)
|Crystal Palace
|Huddersfield (H)
|Tottenham (A)
|Fulham
|Man City (H)
|Watford (A)
|Man City
|Fulham (A)
|Cardiff City (H)
|Man Utd
|Watford (H)
|Wolves (A)
|Tottenham
|Liverpool (A)
|Crystal Palace (H)
|Watford
|Man Utd (A)
|Fulham (H)
|Wolves
|Burnley (A)
|Man Utd (H)
Gameweek 32 may be happy hunting ground for Manchester City, who face two teams who are fighting against relegation, so it could be a good idea to consider the likes of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.
Other high scoring players worth picking for this week are Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Tottenham's Harry Kane and Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty.
Gameweek 34
Two teams will have double
|Club
|Fixture One
|Fixture Two
|Brighton
|Bournemouth (H)
|Cardiff City (H)
|Cardiff City
|Burnley (A)
|Brighton (A)
Brighton and Cardiff City are both in action twice on Gameweek 34.
Defender Shane Duffy is one of Brighton's best scorers in fantasy football thanks to his aerial threat from set-pieces and already has five goals to his name this season. Glenn Murray, meanwhile, is just ahead of Duffy in the points charts, but he has struggled to hit the net in recent weeks. Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is a good option, as is midfielder Victor Camarasa.
Gameweek 35
Double
|Club
|Fixture One
|Fixture Two
|Arsenal
|Crystal Palace (H)
|Wolves (A)
|Brighton
|Wolves (A)
|Tottenham (A)
|Man City
|Tottenham (H)
|Man Utd (A)
|Man Utd
|Everton (A)
|Man City (H)
|Southampton
|Newcastle United (A)
|Watford (A)
|Tottenham
|Man City (A)
|Brighton (H)
|Watford
|Huddersfield (A)
|Southampton (H)
|Wolves
|Brighton (H)
|Arsenal (H)
As you can see in the table above,
It is similarly difficult for United and Spurs, but Arsenal come up against Palace and Wolves, teams they should be able to overcome. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are obvious options here.