Fantasy Football: Bournemouth dominate our Premier League Team of the Week after huge win over Chelsea

Our Fantasy writer looks back on the week that was and picks out the 11 best performers from Bournemouth, Wolves, Leicester, Liverpool, and more

Matchweek 24 is now behind us and, it was certainly two days of shocking results. Coming into the week it looked like it would be a great one for Fantasy with all of the “Big Six” in what looked to be favourable matches, but Tottenham and Arsenal were the only Champions League-chasing teams to pick up wins this week.

Bournemouth, in particular, played the role of spoilers spectacularly well, stunning Chelsea 4-0 at the Vitality stadium. Off the back of that huge win, the Cherries have landed four players in our Team of the Week while the “Big Six” enter just two. Keep reading to see who all has made the cut.

GK: Artur Boruc - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 7 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

DEF: Romain Saiss - Wolves - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

Such a strange week was bound to yield unlikely heroes and Saiss is surely the most surprising name on this list. The defender recorded an incredible 14 points against West Ham this week, literally doubling his season total in the Goal game.

That having been said, he has started three of the last five matches and, if he does lock down a regular starting, could provide some Fantasy value. Wolves, though, have kept just two clean sheets in their last 10 matches which makes any of their defenders difficult to own.

DEF: Charlie Daniels - Bournemouth - 1 Substitute Appearance - 1 Goal = 8 Points

DEF: Harry Maguire - Leicester - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Goal Conceded = 8 Points

MID: David Brooks - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

Brooks put on a show against Chelsea this week, helping to push Bournemouth to that huge 4-0 win. He has certainly been rounding into form of late with a goal and three assists in his last five matches, but Wednesday’s performance was easily the best thus far.

Ryan Fraser tends to get all the Fantasy love based on his inexpensive price and nine assists, but it’s Brooks who has actually been a better value, as he sits just 12 points shy of his teammate while saving you an extra £.6m. The Wales international did come off limping midweek but, if he’s fit, Brooks is a fantastic budget own.

MID: Joao Moutinho - Wolves - 1 Game, 2 Assists = 8 Points

MID: Paul Pogba - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

Pogba continued his ridiculous Fantasy form with yet another goal on Tuesday. Since the hiring of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Frenchman has scored six goals and assisted two more en route to fully re-establishing himself as a Fantasy superstar.

His schedule is going to get a lot tougher with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City all to come in the next six calendar weeks, but when a player is in this kind of form, you should back him, rather than fearing the fixtures. Worst case, he has a bad match and you replace him with someone else that game week.

MID: Sadio Mane - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

FOR: Josh King - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Assist = 15 Points

While not the Fantasy darling that he’s been in years past, Josh King popped up with a phenomenal performance and two beautiful strikes on Wednesday. He also added an assist to his haul against Chelsea, recording 15 points and winning the title of Goal Fantasy Player of the Week.

With two goals and two assists over his last two matches, and news that Callum Wilson will likely be out about a month, it may be time for people to start bringing King back into their Fantasy teams.

Article continues below

FOR: Raul Jimenez - Wolves - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points

FOR: Aleksandar Mitrovic - Fulham - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points