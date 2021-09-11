Fan View: 'The game changer' - Partey's injury return sends Arsenal fans into frenzy

Fans of The Gunners are in good mood after watching one of their best players make a return to the team

Arsenal fans were excited as they welcomed Thomas Partey back for their 1-0 home win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Out of the side owing to injury picked during pre-season, the Ghanaian marked his return with a second half appearance in the matchday four fixture at Emirates Stadium.

He did not take long to announce his presence as he was in the thick of affairs in the lead-up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s solitary goal four minutes after his introduction into the game.

It was a narrow but big win for The Gunners considering they had failed to secure a victory in the Premier League this season until Saturday.

Thousands of Arsenal fans have taken to social media to revel about the Ghanaian’s return and what it possibly means for their league campaign.

Below are some of the best reactions:

Partey the Game Changer #ARSNOR @Arsenal is back.

As Thomas Partey Said "I'm back" — KniiKofi.com (@kniikofi92) September 11, 2021

Partey is the most important Arsenal player by far. He better stay fit — CK (@cakwenin) September 11, 2021

Partey is pure class. If he started we win this game by 4 goals — ayomide daniel (@montena24) September 11, 2021

Arsenal the partey effect ❤️🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 — GH🇬🇭 health service 😂(fake) (@GhanaTimoWerner) September 11, 2021

Never doubt Partey man just needs decent players around him to bounce off of — VB (@TheNineAxons) September 11, 2021

Partey no come like we die — Plaxico Burress forever (@Rocstarsupanova) September 11, 2021

We should protect Partey at all costs — O.J. (@Odawa__) September 11, 2021

I feel like Partey needs to start playing closer to the striker...has that final killer pass instinct...we could score more goals with him in that position #ARSNOR #AFC — Dee One (@ADEDOKUNOladayo) September 11, 2021

Thank the Lord for Thomas Partey. Keep saying he improves our midfield by 50%. That reverse pass to Saka helped build the goal, which he does regularly — Nathan (@ThatGuy_Nath) September 11, 2021

Partey made that goal — Nwamama 🦍 (@ify_nwa_mama) September 11, 2021

A healthy Partey vs Saul would be one for the books. Can’t wait to see that — King George 🇬🇭 (@Br00klynz0wnEsq) September 11, 2021

Partey is such an important player for arsenal — Kenn (@Kenn97708548) September 11, 2021

People don’t know how good Partey is, walks into 99% of teams in the prem — dryve (@bihi9) September 11, 2021