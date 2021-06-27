Fan View: Should Caf follow Uefa’s example and stop away goals rule?

Goal readers have had their say and popular opinion has it that the law should be scrapped from African continental tournaments

Caf should abolish the away goals rule for club and continental competitions, according to the majority of Goal readers.

European football governing body Uefa disclosed on Tuesday that the law which has been in existence since 1965 will no longer be practised as from the 2021-22 campaign.

Justifying this decision, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin stated the rule now "runs counter to its original purpose" and claimed that it deters teams from playing attacking football.

As this decision continues to generate contrasting opinions, we asked our readers if Patrice Motsepe-led Caf should take a cue from this and implement it in Africa.

In a poll conducted on the Goal Africa Twitter handle, 53.6 percent of total votes are of the opinion that Caf should follow Uefa and put an end to the law in its continental competitions.

On the other side, 46.4 percent want the rule to remain in existence.

According to Nigerian football administrator Samuel Olatunji-Okuku, the rule's abolition will bring "justice and equity" to the beautiful game.

“This would bring justice and equity to the game regardless of playing away or at home. Also, it will also return excitement back to the game,” Olatunji-Okuku told Goal.

“Outcome of football matches have been so predictable since away goal rule has been brought into play.

“Everyone knows if you’re playing at home first, the aim is to make sure you don’t concede while the aim of the visiting team is to make ensure they do not concede many goals.

“For instance, let’s say a Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma took a goal lead to Camp Nou, it’s almost predictable that he will play not to concede at all cost.

“So, this takes away the excitement from football as teams are not directly chasing a win. Instead, they go into the ties with a few handbrakes, which for me reduces the excitement.”

The rule has led to some unforgettable moments in knockout ties, particularly in the Champions League, over the years.

Recently, Tottenham Hotspur's 3-2 win over Ajax in Amsterdam saw them advance to the final of the competition in 2018-19 via this law.

They had previously silenced Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City by the same method in the last eight.