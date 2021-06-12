Fan View: 'Jordan Ayew can't lead Ghana to Afcon' - Reactions to Black Stars draw with Cote d'Ivoire
Many Ghanaians are unhappy with the Black Stars' 0-0 draw with Cote d'Ivoire in an international friendly on Saturday.
After falling 1-0 away to Morocco in an earlier friendly on Tuesday, the Black Stars had high expectations on them coming up against The Elephants.
In the end, things did not go as anticipated as the two teams drew blanks at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
Editors' Picks
While many fans are singling out coach CK Akonnor, others have expressed their dissatisfaction by the performances of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew.
Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, however, seems to have made a good impression with the Black Stars, who are hoping to be bolstered by the addition of Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi should he decide to switch international allegiance.
Below are the best reactions to Saturday's clash: