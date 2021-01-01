African All Stars

Fan View: ‘How is Kepa starting over Mendy?’ - Chelsea’s African fans question Tuchel

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Mendy Kepa Chelsea
Many of the Blues fans are upset with the decision to start the Spaniard ahead of the Senegal international against the Foxes

Thomas Tuchel’s decision to start Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of Edouard Mendy in the FA Cup final has left Chelsea’s African fans fuming.

Mendy will start as a substitute as the Blues would be hoping to lift a ninth FA Cup final against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.

Following the errors that had crept into the Spain international’s game, the 29-year-old was signed from Ligue 1 side Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal.

Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Senegal international has made an immense contribution as the Stamford Bridge giants bounced back from a shaky start in the 2020-21 campaign.

Unhappy by Tuchel’s choice, fans of the Roman Army have taken to social media to express their disappointment.

